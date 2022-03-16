Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) General Counsel Acquires $25,375.00 in Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind acquired 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TIPT traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. 1,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,972. Tiptree Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $443.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 10.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tiptree by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 347,697 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter worth $2,321,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter worth $3,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tiptree by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after buying an additional 219,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Tiptree by 93.7% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 450,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 218,104 shares in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

