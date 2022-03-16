Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 5,000 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $133,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,315.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $14,355.00.

AC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $907.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.18. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 282.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.