Lisa M. Barton Sells 6,989 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AEP traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.87. 187,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $3,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

