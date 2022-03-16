Jeffrey Hewitt Sells 2,497 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Hewitt sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.43), for a total value of £20,025.94 ($26,041.53).

Jeffrey Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jeffrey Hewitt bought 62 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £489.18 ($636.12).

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 56 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.39) per share, with a total value of £490.56 ($637.92).

Shares of LON:FCIT traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 851 ($11.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 857.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 884.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 767.21 ($9.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 953 ($12.39).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

