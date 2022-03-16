Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. 39,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,036. Progyny has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $387,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,586 shares of company stock worth $23,331,326. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

