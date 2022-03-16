SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

MDT stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.34. 282,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

