KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $31,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.35. 467,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,231,017. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.25. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,374 shares of company stock worth $31,873,308 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

