Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.32. 3,225,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

