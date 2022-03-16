-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. Mandiant reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mandiant.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities lowered Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNDT remained flat at $$22.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 559,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,774. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.91. Mandiant has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Mandiant (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mandiant (MNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.