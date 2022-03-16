MahaDAO Market Cap Reaches $9.25 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00007408 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

