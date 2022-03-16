Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Post $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will announce $1.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Avnet reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 810,797 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Avnet by 8,388.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 630,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,810,000 after acquiring an additional 619,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $22,726,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,860. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.