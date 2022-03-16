KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MELI stock traded up $102.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,055.10. The company had a trading volume of 53,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,873. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,053.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1,353.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 611.99 and a beta of 1.52.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.
In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MercadoLibre Profile (Get Rating)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.