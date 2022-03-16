KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $102.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,055.10. The company had a trading volume of 53,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,873. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,053.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1,353.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 611.99 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

