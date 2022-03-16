HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in HP by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,561 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

