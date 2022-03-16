Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.13

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.13 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 158213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

