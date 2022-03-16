Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.13

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.13 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 158213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VMBS)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.