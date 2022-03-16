Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.34. 9,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,709. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $93.66 and a 12-month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

