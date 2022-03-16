CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 3.4%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $181.33 and last traded at $182.30. 310,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,282,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.64.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.87.
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.7% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
