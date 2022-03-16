Short Interest in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Increases By 20.3%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,630,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 27,960,000 shares. Approximately 25.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 723,536 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 229,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. 1,025,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,086,826. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.38.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

