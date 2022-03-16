Domtar (TSE:UFS) Trading Up 1%

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS – Get Rating) (NYSE:UFS)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$71.48 and last traded at C$71.48. Approximately 1,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 21,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.96. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 129.03.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

