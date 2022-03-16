CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Shares Up 2.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €58.36 ($64.13) and last traded at €56.16 ($61.71). 116,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.90 ($60.33).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($68.68) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($80.22) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.58 ($69.87).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 480.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

