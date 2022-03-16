SOL Capital Management CO Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 168,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

