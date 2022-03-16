SOL Capital Management CO Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,030. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $67.93 and a one year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

