H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 220 to SEK 180 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.42.

Shares of HNNMY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 888,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,210. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

