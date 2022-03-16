Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Empire (EMP.A)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Empire (TSE: EMP.A) in the last few weeks:
- 3/14/2022 – Empire had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$46.00 to C$44.00.
- 3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$46.00.
- 3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00.
- 1/21/2022 – Empire was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00.
TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.99. 360,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.08. Empire Company Limited has a one year low of C$36.20 and a one year high of C$45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. The firm has a market cap of C$11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Empire’s payout ratio is 21.89%.
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.