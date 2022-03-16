Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Empire (EMP.A)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Empire (TSE: EMP.A) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2022 – Empire had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$46.00 to C$44.00.

3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$46.00.

3/11/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

1/21/2022 – Empire was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.99. 360,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.08. Empire Company Limited has a one year low of C$36.20 and a one year high of C$45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. The firm has a market cap of C$11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Empire’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

