Zacks: Brokerages Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CFB stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. 3,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $812.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

