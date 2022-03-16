-$0.18 EPS Expected for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) This Quarter

Analysts expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). BELLUS Health posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BELLUS Health.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BELLUS Health stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 26,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,340. The company has a market capitalization of $470.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.