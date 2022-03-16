-$0.18 EPS Expected for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) This Quarter

Analysts expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). BELLUS Health posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BELLUS Health.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%.

BLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 26,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,340. The company has a market capitalization of $470.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.