POA (POA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $188.00

POA (POA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POA has traded flat against the US dollar.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
