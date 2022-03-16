iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.67. 8,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,688. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.98.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

