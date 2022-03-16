EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.67.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.09. 1,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.46.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.