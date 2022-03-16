SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,559 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,906,000 after acquiring an additional 610,869 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after acquiring an additional 214,016 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.67. 8,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

