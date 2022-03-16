UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.08 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

Shares of USER stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 22,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,484. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

USER has been the topic of several recent research reports. began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 over the last 90 days.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

