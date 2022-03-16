SOL Capital Management CO Sells 2,970 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 41,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 164,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

