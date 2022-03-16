SOL Capital Management CO Sells 75 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $402,911,000 after acquiring an additional 298,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,843. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.31 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.11 and its 200-day moving average is $230.50.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

