Short Interest in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Rises By 33.9%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 801,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 598,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $382,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76. CBIZ has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

