Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock remained flat at $$22.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

