Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.1 days.

GMGSF stock remained flat at $$15.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. Goodman Group has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $19.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goodman Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

