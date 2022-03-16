$156.23 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) to report sales of $156.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.97 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $134.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $655.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.61 million to $658.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $738.00 million, with estimates ranging from $722.28 million to $746.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,859. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

