Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.32). Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 339,057 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Agenus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 188,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 26.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Agenus by 51.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN remained flat at $$2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 125,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,433. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $684.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.19.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.