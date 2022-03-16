Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Caleres also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. 35,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

