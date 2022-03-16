Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1,695.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 31.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 173,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.57.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,605. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.54. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

