SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.86. The company had a trading volume of 307,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,956. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.83 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

