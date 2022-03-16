Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $371,000 Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Celanese by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,624. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.27. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

