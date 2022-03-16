Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20,233.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 261 shares of company stock worth $159,005. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $593.83. The company had a trading volume of 74,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,624. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $584.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

