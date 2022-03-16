Tuttle Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,653 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 188.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 686,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,550,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

CLOV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

