Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.53

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 576028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Voyager Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

