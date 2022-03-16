Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.25

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 35685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

