TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.18

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 26524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TDK from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16.
About TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
