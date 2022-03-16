$9.98 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $10.39 billion. Coca-Cola reported sales of $9.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $42.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.38 billion to $42.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $44.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.67 billion to $45.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,888 shares of company stock worth $29,248,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,702,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $63.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

