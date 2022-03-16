American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Up 34.7% in February

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 4,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 91,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $974.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after acquiring an additional 581,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,217,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,766,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after buying an additional 1,034,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

