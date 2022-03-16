Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 986,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Open Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,631,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LPRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. 43,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.