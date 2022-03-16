$660.47 Million in Sales Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to report sales of $660.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $681.00 million. BrightView posted sales of $651.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BV. William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

BV traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,559. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the third quarter worth $50,000.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

